FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Director Catherine Ann Halligan Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 4,500 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $238,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FLIR stock opened at $53.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.43. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $55.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $471.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.51 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 14.54%. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in FLIR Systems by 27.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLIR. BidaskClub downgraded FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 price target on FLIR Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

