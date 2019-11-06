Flowr (CVE:FLWR) Shares Up 3%

Flowr Corp (CVE:FLWR) shares shot up 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.44 and last traded at C$2.42, 50,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 198,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.35.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLWR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Flowr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$7.30 to C$3.20 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. MKM Partners set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Flowr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.26 million and a PE ratio of -47.88.

Flowr Company Profile (CVE:FLWR)

The Flowr Corporation cultivates and produces medicinal cannabis in Canada. The company is based in Lake Country, Canada.

