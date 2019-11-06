Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $301.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.29 million. Focus Financial Partners had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Focus Financial Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FOCS stock opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.71. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.97. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $40.36.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOCS. SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 price target on Focus Financial Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

