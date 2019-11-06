Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Shares of Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM) rose 9.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, approximately 16,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 40,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 million and a PE ratio of -60.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.28.

About Foran Mining (CVE:FOM)

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt in Saskatchewan, Canada. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property that covers an area of 20,382 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.