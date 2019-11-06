Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,601 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 53.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $8.92. The company had a trading volume of 37,984,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,700,944. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $33.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on F. ValuEngine cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ford Motor to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.35.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Farley, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $413,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 496,753 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,160.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $946,550 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

