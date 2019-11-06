Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.08-0.06) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.5-96.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.22 million.

Shares of Forescout Technologies stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $29.44. The company had a trading volume of 582,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.51. Forescout Technologies has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average of $35.09.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $78.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.22 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.14% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Forescout Technologies will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FSCT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Forescout Technologies from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. FBN Securities set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.50.

In other Forescout Technologies news, CFO Christopher Harms sold 9,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $257,054.85. Also, insider Pedro Abreu sold 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $116,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,286 shares of company stock worth $5,993,576. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

