Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. Forterra had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.23%. The firm had revenue of $464.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Forterra’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FRTA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,342. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $540.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 2.25. Forterra has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FRTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Forterra from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.25 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.14.

In related news, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,769.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Karl Watson bought 8,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.24 per share, with a total value of $52,821.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,533.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 110,840 shares of company stock valued at $745,778 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

