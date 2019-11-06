Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Holdings Decreased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 31.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 707 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 70.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Forward Air in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Forward Air by 3,740.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

FWRD has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price target on shares of Forward Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

In related news, insider Glenn A. Adelaar sold 4,917 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $300,182.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $70.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.65. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $51.54 and a 52 week high of $72.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.54.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

