Franklin Street Properties (NASDAQ:FSP) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

Franklin Street Properties (NASDAQ:FSP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $8.76 on Monday. Franklin Street Properties has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $8.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89.

Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

