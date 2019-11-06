Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,523 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 8,593 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.5% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 14,248 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 82,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 114,384 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCX stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $10.77. 64,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,604,140. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

