Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €78.70 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.70 ($91.51) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €78.48 ($91.26).

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €67.88 ($78.93). 797,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €55.44 ($64.47) and a twelve month high of €76.68 ($89.16). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €61.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €65.69.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

