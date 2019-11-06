Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.68

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.68 and last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 1029303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Front Yard Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Front Yard Residential in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $645.92 million, a PE ratio of 54.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.42. Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.66 million. Analysts anticipate that Front Yard Residential Corp will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%.

In other news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $55,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RESI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Front Yard Residential by 331.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Front Yard Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Front Yard Residential by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Front Yard Residential by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile (NYSE:RESI)

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

