FTE Networks (NASDAQ:FTNW) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of FTE Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNW) fell 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.96, 208,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 390,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04.

FTE Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTNW)

FTE Networks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an international networking infrastructure solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Telecommunications and Staffing segments. It designs, builds, and supports telecommunications and technology systems, and provides infrastructure services.

