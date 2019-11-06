FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of FTS International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock.

Get FTS International alerts:

FTSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FTS International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of FTS International from $3.20 to $2.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of FTS International from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FTS International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.56.

Shares of FTSI stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73. The company has a market cap of $160.28 million, a P/E ratio of 0.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.49. FTS International has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $13.65.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in FTS International by 20.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,207,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,674,000 after purchasing an additional 378,516 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FTS International during the second quarter worth about $2,093,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in FTS International during the third quarter worth about $529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FTS International by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,217,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,951,000 after purchasing an additional 191,516 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in FTS International by 9,466.3% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 149,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 151,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.