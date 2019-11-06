FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Issued By KeyCorp

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for Heartland Express in a report released on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Heartland Express’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $22.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.77. Heartland Express has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $22.71.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $147.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.02 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.33%. Heartland Express’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

In other Heartland Express news, Director Larry J. Gordon sold 44,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $994,161.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,159 shares in the company, valued at $6,705,877.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Heartland Express by 793.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 810,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,645,000 after acquiring an additional 719,774 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the second quarter worth $10,660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Heartland Express by 82.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 539,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 243,097 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the second quarter worth $3,748,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the third quarter worth $3,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

