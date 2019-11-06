FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Shake Shack in a report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.91.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $66.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.93. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $105.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 94.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $157.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,906 shares of company stock worth $23,449,516 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 11.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 36,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 4.9% in the second quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Shake Shack by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter worth $29,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

