FY2019 EPS Estimates for AutoNation, Inc. Increased by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoNation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Ward now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.35. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

AutoNation stock opened at $52.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $53.19.

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Jackson sold 61,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $3,128,546.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 199,917 shares in the company, valued at $10,165,779.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,143 shares of company stock worth $9,640,430 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1,146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,017,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,298 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,628,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,175,000 after purchasing an additional 437,890 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,492,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,220,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

