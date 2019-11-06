FY2019 EPS Estimates for Marathon Petroleum Corp Increased by Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) – Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Flam now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $4.53 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.79. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $31.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $66.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.70. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $69.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

