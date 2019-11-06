FY2019 EPS Estimates for Mobile Mini Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:MINI)

Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Mobile Mini in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.89. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mobile Mini’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Mobile Mini alerts:

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.14 million. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 price target on Mobile Mini and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Sidoti boosted their price target on Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MINI opened at $38.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.57. Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mobile Mini by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,284,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,662,000 after purchasing an additional 763,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mobile Mini by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,907,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,339,000 after purchasing an additional 100,889 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Mobile Mini by 33.5% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,456,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,682,000 after purchasing an additional 365,486 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mobile Mini by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 766,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,316,000 after purchasing an additional 66,027 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mobile Mini by 31.2% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 735,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,112,000 after purchasing an additional 174,924 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.