FY2019 EPS Estimates for Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Boosted by Piper Jaffray Companies

Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Qiagen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst W. Quirk now forecasts that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.31. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Qiagen’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Qiagen’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on QGEN. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Qiagen from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

QGEN opened at $30.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average of $35.88. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,525,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,957,000 after acquiring an additional 471,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Qiagen by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,070,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,718,000 after buying an additional 206,294 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Qiagen by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,195,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,011,000 after buying an additional 487,844 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Qiagen by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,913,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,597,000 after buying an additional 1,097,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Qiagen by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,821,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,880,000 after buying an additional 1,213,968 shares in the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.