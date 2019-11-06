FY2019 EPS Estimates for Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Increased by Wedbush

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenable in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.95). Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TENB. Nomura set a $29.00 price target on shares of Tenable and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 target price on shares of Tenable and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

Shares of TENB opened at $24.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average is $26.21. Tenable has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 64.40% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 25,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $636,140.68. Also, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $1,274,000.00. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 29.3% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,554,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,894,000 after acquiring an additional 579,265 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tenable by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,404,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,622,000 after purchasing an additional 477,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tenable by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,204,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,925,000 after purchasing an additional 373,458 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Tenable by 3,652.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,093,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its position in Tenable by 40.1% during the second quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 1,023,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,211,000 after buying an additional 292,706 shares in the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

