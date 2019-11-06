FY2019 EPS Estimates for The Western Union Company Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of The Western Union in a research report issued on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $1.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.75. William Blair also issued estimates for The Western Union’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 target price on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of The Western Union from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America set a $21.00 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of The Western Union to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup set a $20.50 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

WU stock opened at $26.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Western Union has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $26.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average is $21.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.81.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 475.84%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Amintore Schenkel sold 13,361 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $305,432.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,739.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Miles sold 9,192 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,385 shares of company stock worth $963,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in The Western Union by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in The Western Union by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in The Western Union by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

