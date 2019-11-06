FY2019 EPS Estimates for TVA Group (TSE:TVA) Boosted by Cormark

TVA Group (TSE:TVA) – Cormark lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TVA Group in a research report issued on Monday, November 4th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. Cormark also issued estimates for TVA Group’s FY2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

TVA Group has a fifty-two week low of C$2.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.93.

TVA Group Inc (TVA Group) is a Canada-based communications company. The Company operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production, Magazines, and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. In the Broadcasting & Production segment, it creates, produces and broadcasts entertainment, information and public affairs programming; distributes audiovisual products and films, and is engaged in commercial production.

