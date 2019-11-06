FY2020 EPS Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings Inc Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a report released on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now expects that the company will earn $1.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.66. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOOT. ValuEngine raised shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

Boot Barn stock opened at $39.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $39.59.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.13 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 114.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,171 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Boot Barn by 130.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,914,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boot Barn by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,220,000 after acquiring an additional 452,793 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 1,460.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 454,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,188,000 after acquiring an additional 425,100 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 168.5% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 453,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,152,000 after acquiring an additional 284,388 shares during the period.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 13,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $459,913.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,619 shares in the company, valued at $459,913.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 14,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $476,562.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,477. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

