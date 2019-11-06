FY2020 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. Raised by William Blair (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.03.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $93.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.64.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $81.89 on Monday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $60.42 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.88%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $845,610.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $5,799,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,885 shares of company stock valued at $10,707,543 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,382,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,457,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,533 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 977.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $664,219,000 after buying an additional 7,188,139 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,810,825 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $487,122,000 after buying an additional 462,682 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Starbucks by 87.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,538,794 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $407,725,000 after buying an additional 2,576,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,634,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $388,522,000 after buying an additional 68,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

