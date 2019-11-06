FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Tate & Lyle PLC (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Tate & Lyle PLC (OTCMKTS:TATYY) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Tate & Lyle in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will earn $2.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tate & Lyle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

OTCMKTS TATYY traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $34.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470. Tate & Lyle has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $41.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average is $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

