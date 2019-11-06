FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sony Corp Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SNE)

Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sony in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now anticipates that the company will earn $5.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.85.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Sony in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.74.

SNE opened at $61.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day moving average is $54.60. Sony has a fifty-two week low of $41.91 and a fifty-two week high of $61.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sony by 22.6% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 12,190 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Sony in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sony by 10.0% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC purchased a new position in shares of Sony in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

