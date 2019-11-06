G.Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) – Stock analysts at G.Research lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oceaneering International in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 1st. G.Research analyst S. Wong now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.85.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $497.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

OII has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 target price on Oceaneering International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Shares of OII stock opened at $14.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

