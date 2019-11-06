GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Cuts Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. trimmed its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,746,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,193 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 958,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,377,000 after acquiring an additional 143,342 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 396,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “negative” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a $23.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

In other news, insider Atif Rafiq acquired 8,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,126.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,126.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Christine Gay sold 5,200 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $151,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,716 shares in the company, valued at $517,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,894,867. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $31.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.48.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.37). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.