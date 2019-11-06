Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 586,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $31,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,966,000 after purchasing an additional 32,243,310 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,763,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,293,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,698,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225,080 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,023,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,190 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 5,235.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,696,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,823 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.55. 543,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,287,538. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $55.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 146,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $7,929,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,133.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Francisco Crespo sold 130,637 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $7,204,630.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,719,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,026 shares of company stock worth $22,037,406. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.