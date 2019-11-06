Gabelli Funds LLC Takes $25.63 Million Position in Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,717,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,626,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Pivotal Software during the third quarter valued at $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Pivotal Software during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Pivotal Software during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Pivotal Software during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in Pivotal Software by 131.1% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. 24.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pivotal Software news, President William Cook sold 12,392 shares of Pivotal Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $184,269.04. Also, CEO Robert C. Mee sold 20,653 shares of Pivotal Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $306,903.58. Insiders sold a total of 45,491 shares of company stock valued at $676,245 in the last three months. Insiders own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pivotal Software stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,406. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78 and a beta of -0.46. Pivotal Software has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $24.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.54.

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $193.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.50 million. Pivotal Software had a negative return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pivotal Software will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PVTL. William Blair downgraded Pivotal Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Pivotal Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pivotal Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pivotal Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Pivotal Software from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pivotal Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

