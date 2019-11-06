Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,138 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $22,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 31.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 123.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded AutoNation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Cfra upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.18.

NYSE AN traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.06. 7,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,135. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.06 and its 200-day moving average is $45.15. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.85.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, Chairman Michael J. Jackson sold 61,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $3,128,546.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,917 shares in the company, valued at $10,165,779.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael J. Jackson sold 29,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $1,537,349.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 199,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,491,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,143 shares of company stock worth $9,640,430 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.