Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $21.13 Million Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.56% of NorthWestern worth $21,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWE. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 17.9% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 954.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in NorthWestern by 13.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in NorthWestern during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWE. ValuEngine lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Williams Capital raised shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

NWE stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $70.41. 5,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,898. NorthWestern Corp has a 12 month low of $57.28 and a 12 month high of $76.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $274.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.48 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.85%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

