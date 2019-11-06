Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $25.92 Million Stake in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,331 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.09% of HB Fuller worth $25,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HB Fuller by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,608,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $353,034,000 after buying an additional 57,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,800,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $269,153,000 after purchasing an additional 38,804 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,377,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,355,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,895,000 after purchasing an additional 185,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,130,000 after purchasing an additional 81,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HB Fuller alerts:

FUL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Buckingham Research set a $60.00 target price on shares of HB Fuller and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of HB Fuller and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

NYSE FUL traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,805. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.57. HB Fuller Co has a 12 month low of $39.22 and a 12 month high of $52.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.87.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $725.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.18 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HB Fuller Co will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Martsching sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $83,793.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Owens sold 33,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,541,963.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,179,646.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,233 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL).

Receive News & Ratings for HB Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HB Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.