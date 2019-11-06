Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stock Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,342 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.09% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $29,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 556.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1,212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.50. 1,774,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,280,584. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of -0.05. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52-week low of $29.77 and a 52-week high of $41.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Newmont Goldcorp from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Baader Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.33 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Monday, October 21st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $150,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,392,741.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $29,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,412.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,805 shares of company stock worth $1,811,632 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

