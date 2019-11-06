Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 15,496 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,107,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 15,496 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 7.81% of Cutera worth $32,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cutera in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Cutera in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cutera by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cutera in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cutera alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.00. 2,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,303. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $467.97 million, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 0.88. Cutera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 69.92% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $47.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Cutera’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CUTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sidoti lowered Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.