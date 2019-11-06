Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 192,951 Shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,860,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,951 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.67% of Grupo Televisa SAB worth $37,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 74.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 2,996.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Televisa SAB alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated an “average” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

TV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 59,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,952. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51. Grupo Televisa SAB has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $16.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.