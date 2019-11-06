Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 72,300 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,300 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.10% of PACCAR worth $23,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in PACCAR by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.25. 32,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.61. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $53.43 and a 1-year high of $80.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 26.11%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

PCAR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $616,165.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,164.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Darrin C. Siver sold 12,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $960,622.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,949 shares of company stock worth $8,207,798. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

