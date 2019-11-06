GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Stock Position Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 288.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of GameStop worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GameStop by 905.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,127,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,045,000 after buying an additional 4,617,446 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,116,000. 3G Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,955,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,183,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1,848.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,449,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,024 shares during the last quarter.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.11. 3,065,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,382,282. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $528.27 million, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.41. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $16.90.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). GameStop had a negative net margin of 13.59% and a positive return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GME shares. ValuEngine raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on GameStop from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush cut their price target on GameStop from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Benchmark cut their price target on GameStop from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital set a $4.00 price target on GameStop and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GameStop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.95.

In other news, Director Carrie W. Teffner purchased 21,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,888.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,469 shares in the company, valued at $262,368.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lizabeth Dunn purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 36,268 shares of company stock worth $175,886. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.