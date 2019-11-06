Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) PT Set at $46.00 by Deutsche Bank

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) has been assigned a $46.00 target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GLPI. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $41.31 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $287.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $187,850.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 987,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,486,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 121,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 67,801 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,329,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,812,000 after buying an additional 31,514 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 195.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,056,000 after buying an additional 815,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,878,000 after buying an additional 108,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

