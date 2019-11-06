Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gannett owns the publishing assets of the legacy Gannett company following its June 2015 split into two publicly traded companies – a broadcasting and digital company called TEGNA (Ticker: TGNA) and a publishing company called Gannett. The new Gannett owns the USA Today and a host of other media assets. “

Get Gannett alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Gannett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Noble Financial reissued a market perform rating on shares of Gannett in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of GCI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.41. 1,646,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,452. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57. Gannett has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Gannett had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gannett will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Gannett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gannett by 226.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Gannett during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gannett during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Gannett during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Gannett by 873.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 16,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gannett (GCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.