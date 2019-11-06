GAPS Price Hits $5.95 on Major Exchanges (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One GAPS token can now be bought for approximately $5.95 or 0.00063573 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $59.49 million and $2.27 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GAPS has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00039782 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001249 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00085562 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,333.66 or 0.99749816 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000559 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002016 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GAPS Profile

GAPS (GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain.

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

