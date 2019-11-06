Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target Increased to $172.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $150.00 to $172.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.05% from the stock’s current price.

IT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Gartner to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.40.

Get Gartner alerts:

NYSE:IT opened at $157.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.23. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $120.89 and a fifty-two week high of $171.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.64.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.84 million. Gartner had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 40.06%. Gartner’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gartner will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total value of $99,859.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,117.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David K. Mcveigh sold 9,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $1,565,474.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,341.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,297 shares of company stock worth $2,608,363. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,512,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,997,000 after acquiring an additional 136,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,337,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,978,000 after acquiring an additional 161,750 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $797,449,000 after buying an additional 154,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gartner by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,244,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,172,000 after buying an additional 37,049 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Gartner by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $277,536,000 after buying an additional 75,781 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.