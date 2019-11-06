Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Announces Earnings Results

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $746.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Gates Industrial stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.04. 755,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,426. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.91.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GTES. UBS Group cut Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price target on Gates Industrial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 282,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,322,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha acquired 209,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $1,766,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,286,808 shares of company stock valued at $10,573,815. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

