Gen III Oil (CVE:GIII) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.16

Gen III Oil Corp (CVE:GIII) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 84500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 million and a PE ratio of -1.63.

In other Gen III Oil news, Director Gregory Mark Clarkes purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,752,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,519,324.43. Insiders purchased 194,500 shares of company stock worth $45,938 in the last 90 days.

Gen III Oil Company Profile (CVE:GIII)

Gen III Oil Corporation operates as an oil processing company in Canada. The company, through its ReGen technology, produces base lubricating oil from re-processed used motor oil. The company was formerly known as PNG Gold Corporation and changed its name to Gen III Oil Corporation in May 2017. Gen III Oil Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

