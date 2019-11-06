General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Holdings Decreased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 11.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 852.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,997,000 after buying an additional 935,275 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 18,507.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 926,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,628,000 after buying an additional 921,307 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $94,759,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in General Dynamics by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,748,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $681,552,000 after buying an additional 383,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,769,000 after buying an additional 253,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen set a $202.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $197.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.66.

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns acquired 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $179.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,550.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 39,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,297.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total value of $6,163,178.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,820,248.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $179.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $143.87 and a 1 year high of $193.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

