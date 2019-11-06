GenesisX (XGS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. GenesisX has a market cap of $41,506.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,049,413 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

