Genpact (G) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genpact (NYSE:G) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Genpact had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $882.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Genpact to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Genpact alerts:

Shares of G stock opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. Genpact has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $44.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average is $38.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 10,621,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $430,289,280.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Private Ltd Gic sold 1,878,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $76,085,719.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,580,720 shares of company stock worth $509,578,468. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on G shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genpact from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.70.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Featured Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.