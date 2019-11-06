Gentarium Tops 1-Day Volume of $152.00 (GTM)

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Gentarium has a total market cap of $236,794.00 and approximately $152.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gentarium has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Gentarium coin can now be bought for about $0.0623 or 0.00000662 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00221303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.43 or 0.01481838 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028353 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00119730 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gentarium Profile

Gentarium’s total supply is 3,799,657 coins. Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM. The official website for Gentarium is gtmcoin.io.

Gentarium Coin Trading

Gentarium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gentarium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gentarium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

