Genworth MI Canada Inc (TSE:MIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Genworth MI Canada Inc (TSE:MIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Genworth MI Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Shares of MIC stock traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$54.16. 61,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,247. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$52.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.86. Genworth MI Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$38.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.41.

In related news, Director Brian Leo Hurley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.07, for a total transaction of C$3,124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,028 shares in the company, valued at C$3,802,567.96. Also, Senior Officer Philip Adrian Virgil Mayers sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.25, for a total value of C$935,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,045,528.25. Insiders have sold 82,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,506 over the last quarter.

MIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Genworth MI Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on Genworth MI Canada from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Genworth MI Canada from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities dropped their price target on Genworth MI Canada from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Genworth MI Canada from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.60.

About Genworth MI Canada

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

